19m ago
Pens resetting their mindset, leaning on Game 7 experience
The Penguins are putting Game 6 behind them and will be leaning on their previous experiences in Game 7's, stressing the importance of not letting Tuesday's loss affect them and resetting their mindset.
Eastern Conference Final
1:24
Will experience play a role in Game 7?
3:53
'Big Goal' Bobby strikes again
1:22
Malkin's impressive performance not enough for Pens
4:54
Anderson's brilliance allows Sens to rally and force Game 7
4:04
Sens' resiliency help them force Game 7 against Pens
0:43
By the Numbers: Sens and Pens in Game 7's
0:24
The Keg Must See: Hoffman blasts home go-ahead goal
3:46
NHL: Penguins 1, Senators 2
3h ago
Matt Murray knows what it's like to steal a game for his team and the Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender believes Craig Anderson did just that for the Ottawa Senators in Game 6.
9m ago1:39
Bosh's exit from Miami a win-win to Stephen A.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith doesn't see a loser between the Heat organization and Chris Bosh as they near an agreement to part ways
46m ago
Weltman calls Magic front-office position a 'dream job'
Jeff Weltman wanted to run his own organization and the Orlando Magic have given him that opportunity.
1h ago
Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey joins Naylor & Landsberg to look back on the Raptors' season, the decision from Kyle Lowry to opt out of his contract, getting swept by the Cavaliers and more.
-
Cavs one win away from Finals III
1h ago
Former Blue Jays GM Gord Ash joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss Toronto's win over Milwaukee, Jose Bautista's hot stretch, Chris Sale's chance at history on Wednesday night and if Red Sox manager John Farrell is on the hot seat.
-
14h ago
Donaldson, Tulowitzki inch closer to return
The left side of the Toronto Blue Jays’ infield is inching its way closer to a return. Playing in their second rehab game of the week for the High-A Dunedin Blue Jays, third baseman Josh Donaldson (right calf) and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring) both played a full nine innings Tuesday, leaving them on track to return to the major-league roster this weekend.
1h ago
Sale looks to make history with 10 Ks Wednesday
Chris Sale has run his streak of consecutive games striking out at least 10 batters to eight straight -- tying the modern record he already shared with former Boston ace Pedro Martinez. He can break that record Wednesday night.
44m ago
1h ago12:04
Poulin: Nylander only scratching surface of his potential
TSN Hockey analyst Dave Poulin joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the Senators' win in Game 6 against the Penguins, the empty seats in Ottawa, what it would take for the Maple Leafs to trade William Nylander and more.
13h ago
Mike Hoffman’s howitzer in the third period delivered a nail-biting 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, capping a comeback that staved off elimination for the Ottawa Senators and tied the Eastern final at three games apiece.
The Keg Must-See Moments
-
5h ago
Losing the Europa League final is a prospect that doesn't bear thinking about at Manchester United. Not for the players, who would face another season out of the prestigious Champions League not to mention the pain of defeat in a high-profile title match. Watch the Europa League final LIVE across the TSN Network at 2:30pm et/11:30am pt.
May 22
Ajax aims to relive past glories in Europa League final
After one season in charge, coach Peter Bosz has transformed the long-dormant Dutch powerhouse Ajax into a dynamic team of young players who swarm forward in attack and are just as aggressive in defence. Watch the Europa League final LIVE across the TSN Network at 2:30pm et/11:30am pt.
3h ago
Chelsea calls off championship parade
Premier League champion Chelsea has called off its victory parade because of the attack in Manchester. Chelsea says it would be inappropriate to hold a parade in London this weekend following Monday's bombing at a concert in Manchester.
-
19h ago
The Winnipeg Jets have missed the playoffs in five of six seasons since moving north from Atlanta. Off-Season Game Plan examines a team that has a lot of talent, both on the roster and in the organization, as the Jets have an impressive crop of prospects pushing for roles too.
12h ago
Statistically Speaking: Anderson sends Sens to Game Seven
Anderson keeps the Sens alive as they force Game Seven; Malkin, Hoffman and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
-
18h ago3:22
Could the Knights be in the Cup Final in 6 years?
OverDrive hosts Bryan Hayes & Craig Button discuss David Poile’s comments that the Vegas Golden Knights could be contending for a Cup in 6 years and the realities of how long it takes for a team to build from the ground up.
18h ago
For all their talent and tenacity, the Anaheim Ducks just can't reach their post-season goals. Whether it's luck, tactics or some ineffable winning mentality, the Ducks haven't acquired it yet.
-
-
Ferraro: PK Subban will be a central figure in the Final
-
2:22
LeBrun: Preds should’ve hoisted Campbell Trophy for their fans
8:00
Simmons likes that Habs traded Subban: He drives his coaches crazy
-
3:17
Poile's years of hard work pays off
6:23
Did the league take it too easy on Getzlaf?
-
2:22
LeBrun: Preds should’ve hoisted Campbell Trophy for their fans
2:22
McGuire: Predators’ Conference winning game the worst they’ve played
-
How will Ducks remember series against Preds?
-
1:29
By the Numbers: Predators' Cup Final run
-
Rinne continues to prove doubters wrong
-
13h ago
Kyrie Irving took over in the second half and finished with 42 points, LeBron James added 34 and the Cleveland Cavaliers moved within one win of an almost inevitable third date in the Finals with Golden State by rallying to beat the Boston Celtics 112-99 on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
-
1:24
Will experience play a role in Game 7?
3:53
'Big Goal' Bobby strikes again
1:22
Malkin's impressive performance not enough for Pens
4:54
Anderson's brilliance allows Sens to rally and force Game 7
4:04
Sens' resiliency help them force Game 7 against Pens
0:43
By the Numbers: Sens and Pens in Game 7's
0:24
The Keg Must See: Hoffman blasts home go-ahead goal
3:46
NHL: Penguins 1, Senators 2
3h ago
Matt Murray knows what it's like to steal a game for his team and the Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender believes Craig Anderson did just that for the Ottawa Senators in Game 6.
9m ago1:39
Bosh's exit from Miami a win-win to Stephen A.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith doesn't see a loser between the Heat organization and Chris Bosh as they near an agreement to part ways
46m ago
Weltman calls Magic front-office position a 'dream job'
Jeff Weltman wanted to run his own organization and the Orlando Magic have given him that opportunity.
1h ago
Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey joins Naylor & Landsberg to look back on the Raptors' season, the decision from Kyle Lowry to opt out of his contract, getting swept by the Cavaliers and more.
1h ago
Jays place Alford on DL with wrist fracture
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Anthony Alford on the disabled list with a fracture in his wrist. Outfielder Dwight Smith was recalled to take Alford's spot on the roster.
5h ago
Jays' Sanchez on finger: It is what it is
Toronto Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez has been limited to just five starts this season due to blister on his middle finger. The 24-year-old said Tuesday the key to his recovery will be exercising patience and not rushing back to the mound.
11m ago
Wings sign D Sulak from Austrian League
The Detroit Red Wings have signed Czech defenceman Libor Sulak to a two-year, entry-level contract. Sulak, 23, appeared in two games with the Czech Republic at the world hockey championship this month, recording one assist.
1h ago
Panthers to interview Boughner
The Florida Panthers will interview Bob Boughner about their vacant head coaching job, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
2h ago
Report: Seahawks hosting QB Kaepernick
Seattle Seahawks will host free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport the Seahawks will host at least one other quarterback along with the former San Francisco 49er.
1h ago
Report: Heat, Bosh agree to part ways
Chris Bosh's time with the Miami Heat looks to be over. The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reports that the 11-time All-Star has told family members that an agreement has been reached to terminate his contract with the Heat.
3h ago
Sullivan: 'Reasonable' Schultz plays Game 7
When asked specifically about the chances on defenceman Justin Schultz and forward Patric Hornqvist playing on Thursday, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said it's "reasonable" to think they might.
1h ago
Former Blue Jays GM Gord Ash joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss Toronto's win over Milwaukee, Jose Bautista's hot stretch, Chris Sale's chance at history on Wednesday night and if Red Sox manager John Farrell is on the hot seat.
14h ago
Donaldson, Tulowitzki inch closer to return
The left side of the Toronto Blue Jays’ infield is inching its way closer to a return. Playing in their second rehab game of the week for the High-A Dunedin Blue Jays, third baseman Josh Donaldson (right calf) and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring) both played a full nine innings Tuesday, leaving them on track to return to the major-league roster this weekend.
1h ago
Sale looks to make history with 10 Ks Wednesday
Chris Sale has run his streak of consecutive games striking out at least 10 batters to eight straight -- tying the modern record he already shared with former Boston ace Pedro Martinez. He can break that record Wednesday night.
44m ago
1h ago12:04
Poulin: Nylander only scratching surface of his potential
TSN Hockey analyst Dave Poulin joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the Senators' win in Game 6 against the Penguins, the empty seats in Ottawa, what it would take for the Maple Leafs to trade William Nylander and more.
13h ago
Mike Hoffman’s howitzer in the third period delivered a nail-biting 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, capping a comeback that staved off elimination for the Ottawa Senators and tied the Eastern final at three games apiece.
5h ago
Losing the Europa League final is a prospect that doesn't bear thinking about at Manchester United. Not for the players, who would face another season out of the prestigious Champions League not to mention the pain of defeat in a high-profile title match. Watch the Europa League final LIVE across the TSN Network at 2:30pm et/11:30am pt.
May 22
Ajax aims to relive past glories in Europa League final
After one season in charge, coach Peter Bosz has transformed the long-dormant Dutch powerhouse Ajax into a dynamic team of young players who swarm forward in attack and are just as aggressive in defence. Watch the Europa League final LIVE across the TSN Network at 2:30pm et/11:30am pt.
3h ago
Chelsea calls off championship parade
Premier League champion Chelsea has called off its victory parade because of the attack in Manchester. Chelsea says it would be inappropriate to hold a parade in London this weekend following Monday's bombing at a concert in Manchester.
19h ago
The Winnipeg Jets have missed the playoffs in five of six seasons since moving north from Atlanta. Off-Season Game Plan examines a team that has a lot of talent, both on the roster and in the organization, as the Jets have an impressive crop of prospects pushing for roles too.
12h ago
Statistically Speaking: Anderson sends Sens to Game Seven
Anderson keeps the Sens alive as they force Game Seven; Malkin, Hoffman and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
18h ago3:22
Could the Knights be in the Cup Final in 6 years?
OverDrive hosts Bryan Hayes & Craig Button discuss David Poile’s comments that the Vegas Golden Knights could be contending for a Cup in 6 years and the realities of how long it takes for a team to build from the ground up.
18h ago
For all their talent and tenacity, the Anaheim Ducks just can't reach their post-season goals. Whether it's luck, tactics or some ineffable winning mentality, the Ducks haven't acquired it yet.
Ferraro: PK Subban will be a central figure in the Final
2:22
LeBrun: Preds should’ve hoisted Campbell Trophy for their fans
8:00
Simmons likes that Habs traded Subban: He drives his coaches crazy
3:17
Poile's years of hard work pays off
6:23
Did the league take it too easy on Getzlaf?
2:22
LeBrun: Preds should’ve hoisted Campbell Trophy for their fans
2:22
McGuire: Predators’ Conference winning game the worst they’ve played
2:58
How will Ducks remember series against Preds?
1:29
By the Numbers: Predators' Cup Final run
1:27
Rinne continues to prove doubters wrong
13h ago
Kyrie Irving took over in the second half and finished with 42 points, LeBron James added 34 and the Cleveland Cavaliers moved within one win of an almost inevitable third date in the Finals with Golden State by rallying to beat the Boston Celtics 112-99 on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
