Donaldson, Tulowitzki inch closer to return

The left side of the Toronto Blue Jays’ infield is inching its way closer to a return. Playing in their second rehab game of the week for the High-A Dunedin Blue Jays, third baseman Josh Donaldson (right calf) and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring) both played a full nine innings Tuesday, leaving them on track to return to the major-league roster this weekend.