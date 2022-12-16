Cale Makar is the standard-bearer for the NHL’s younger generation.

Makar is No. 1 in Craig Button’s ranking of the Top 50 U-24 NHL-affiliated players and prospects who were 23 or younger as of the start of the NHL season Oct. 11.

Since then, the Colorado superstar has turned 24 and reached 200 career points faster than any defenceman in NHL history.

Makar, who plays the game at breakneck speed, reached the milestone in 195 games, 12 fewer than any other blueliner.

Teammate Nathan MacKinnon has famously said Makar could develop into the greatest defenceman ever.

Button doesn’t share that perspective but sees Makar ending up as one of the all-time greatest by career’s end.

“Makar has a brilliant future ahead of him,” says Button. “I think he could eventually be the third best defenceman behind Bobby Orr and Nicklas Lidstrom.”

Orr won eight consecutive Norris Trophies and Lidstrom won a total of seven best defenceman honours. Makar won his first last year and doubled down by winning the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP with the Stanley Cup champions.

Makar (6-20-26) is one of three players who earned AAA superstar status in Button’s grading – placing ahead of No. 2 Dallas left winger Jason Robertson (23-20-43) and No. 3 New Jersey centre Jack Hughes (16-19-35).

Robertson and Hughes lead a dazzling group of young Americans, with six of Button’s top 11 representing the stars and stripes. The others: No. 7 Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger, No. 9 Vancouver defenceman Quinn Hughes, No. 10 Ottawa left winger Brady Tkachuk and No. 11 Anaheim centre Trevor Zegras

Montreal centre Nick Suzuki is No. 4 and the highest-ranked player from a Canadian team. The Canadiens and Ottawa Senators each have four players in the top 50, most among Canada-based clubs.

The Canadiens are Suzuki, No. 15 left winger Cole Caufield, No. 28 defenceman Kaiden Guhle and No. 39 left winger Juraj Slafkovsky.

The Senators are Tkachuk, No. 17 centre Tim Stutzle, No. 26 defenceman Jake Sanderson and No. 27 centre Josh Norris.

Dallas has three representatives in the top 10: Robertson, Oettinger, and No. 8 defenceman Miro Heiskanen. Button ranked Dallas’s collection of U-24 players as best in the league.

Ten countries are represented in Button’s ranking. Canada, USA, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Russia, Switzerland, Czechia, Slovakia, and Austria.

Three members of the Top 50 have turned 24 since season’s start: Makar, No. 6 Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson and No. 45 Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner.

Rank Player Nationality NHL affiliation

1 Cale Makar Cda Colorado

2 Jason Robertson USA Dallas

3 Jack Hughes USA New Jersey

4 Nick Suzuki Cda Montreal

5 Rasmus Dahlin Swe Buffalo

6 Elias Pettersson Swe Vancouver

7 Jake Oettinger USA Dallas

8 Miro Heiskanen Fin Dallas

9 Quinn Hughes USA Vancouver

10 Brady Tkachuk USA Ottawa

11 Trevor Zegras USA Anaheim

12 Moritz Seider Ger Detroit

13 Bowen Byram Cda Colorado

14 Owen Power Cda Buffalo

15 Cole Caufield USA Montreal

16 Andrei Svechnikov Rus Carolina

17 Tim Stutzle Ger Ottawa

18 Lucas Raymond Swe Detroit

19 Nico Hischier Swi New Jersey

20 Martin Necas Cze Carolina

21 Matt Boldy USA Minnesota

22 Matty Beniers USA Seattle

23 Robert Thomas Cda St. Louis

24 Noah Dobson Cda Islanders

25 Spencer Knight USA Florida

26 Jake Sanderson USA Ottawa

27 Josh Norris USA Ottawa

28 Jamie Drysdale Cda Anaheim

29 Kaiden Guhle Cda Montreal

30 Cole Perfetti Cda Winnipeg

31 Wyatt Johnston Cda Dallas

32 Mason McTavish Cda Anaheim

33 Kent Johnson Cda Columbus

34 Simon Edvinsson Swe Detroit

35 Jesper Wallstedt Swe Minnesota

36 Sebastian Cossa Cda Detroit

37 Dylan Guenther Cda Arizona

38 Juraj Slafkovsky Svk Montreal

39 Pavel Mintyukov Rus Anaheim

40 Luke Hughes USA New Jersey

41 Dylan Cozens Cda Buffalo

42 Marco Kasper Aut Detroit

43 Shane Wright Cda Seattle

44 David Jiricek Cze Columbus

45 Stuart Skinner Cda Edmonton

46 Logan Cooley USA Arizona

47 Zach Bolduc Cda St. Louis

48 Brandt Clarke Cda Los Angeles

49 Jimmy Snuggerud USA St. Louis

50 Yaroslav Askarov RUS Nashville