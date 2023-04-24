TSN Spotlights the NFL’s Brightest Emerging Stars in the 2023 NFL DRAFT, Beginning April 27

TORONTO (April 24, 2023) – The NFL’s stars of tomorrow take centre stage as the 2023 NFL DRAFT unfolds in Kansas City from April 27 – 29. TSN provides complete live coverage throughout all three draft days, beginning with the Carolina Panthers’ first overall pick of the First Round, airing Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

Rounds 2 and 3 are live on Friday, April 28 on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, and TSN+ delivers complete coverage of Rounds 4 – 7 on Saturday, April 29. TSN’s 2023 NFL DRAFT broadcast schedule is available here.

