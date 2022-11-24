Tunisia vs. Australia: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Saturday as Tunisia takes on Australia with both teams looking for their first win of the tournament.

Tunisia opened the tournament with a scoreless draw against Denmark on Tuesday.

Forward Issam Jebali led the way for Tunisia with three shots and one on target as they outshot Denmark 13-11.

Australia is looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss to France on Tuesday.

Forward Craig Goodwin opened the scoring for Australia but France, the 2018 World Cup Champion, scored four unanswered goals to take the win.

Odds for Tunisia vs. Australia

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Tunisia: +110

Draw: +220

Australia: +270

