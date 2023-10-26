WINDSOR, Ont. — Tuomas Uronen scored a goal and an assist as the Ottawa 67's defeated the Windsor Spitfires 6-4.

Kaleb Lawrence, Luca Pinelli, Chris Barlas, Cooper Foster and Brad Gardiner also scored for Ottawa. 67's netminder Max Donoso stopped 15 of 19 shots.

Jacob Maillet, Alex Christopoulos, Rodwin Dionicio and Ethan Martin tallied for Windsor.

Spitfires netminder Joey Costanzo kicked out 16 of 21 shots.

OTTERS 4 COLTS 2

BARRIE - Carey Terrance scored twice as the Erie Otters downed Barrie Colts.

Pano Fimis and Bruce McDonald also scored for Erie. Otters goaltender Ben Gaudreau saved 21 of 23 shots.

Cole Beaudoin and Beau Akey had the Barrie goals. Colts goaltender Ben West stopped 25 of 28 shots.

STORM 4 BATTALION 1

NORTH BAY - Jett Luchanko scored a goal and had two assists as the Guelph Storm beat the North Bay Battalion.

Max Namestnikov, Jake Karabela and Vilmer Alriksson had the other goals for Guelph. Storm netminder Brayden Gillespie stopped 34 of 35 shots.

Liam Arnsby had the lone goal for North Bay. Battalion netminder Dom DiVincentiis stopped 21 of 25 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2023.