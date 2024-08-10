U.S. women edge Brazil for soccer gold at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The U.S. women's soccer team won its fifth Olympic gold medal by beating Brazil 1-0 on Mallory Swanson’s early second-half goal in the tournament final Saturday at the Paris Games.

The Americans, who hadn't won gold since the 2012 London Olympics, closed out an undefeated run to the title in their first international campaign under new coach Emma Hayes.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher preserved the win with a one-handed save on Adriana’s header in stoppage time at Parc des Princes. At the final whistle, the U.S. players celebrated as Bruce Springsteen's “Born in the U.S.A.” played in the stadium.

The loss is more heartbreak for Brazil and its iconic star, Marta. The six-time world player of the year has never won a Women’s World Cup or an Olympics. This is expected to be her last major international tournament.

It was the third victory for the United States over Brazil in an Olympic final. The Americans also beat the Brazilians in the 2004 in Athens and four years later in Beijing.

Brazil has never finished better than runner up at the Olympics.

Three years ago in Tokyo, the U.S. settled for the bronze medal. The Americans were knocked out in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Swanson's 57th-minute goal came in her 100th appearance with the United States.

Tom Cruise and former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe were among those in the crowd.

The U.S. also won gold in 1996 at the Atlanta Games in the first women's soccer tournament at the Olympics.

Brazil finished third in its group in France, earning one of two third-place spots in the knockout round.

Marta was playing in her six Olympics. Her first was in 2004 — when she was just 18 — which ended with a silver. But she started the match on the bench after a two-game suspension for a hard foul on Spain’s Olga Carmona in the team’s final group match.

Hayes was named coach of the U.S. back in November but she didn’t join the team until May so she could finish out the season with Chelsea — guiding the Women’s Super League squad to its fifth straight title.

Hayes was tasked with turning around a U.S. team that crashed out of last summer’s Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before. Despite her short time with the Americans, she quickly fostered chemistry within the young squad, particularly between forwards Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Swanson.

The trio have scored 10 of the 12 U.S. goals in France.

Brazil had the best chances early. Ludmila was alone in front of the goal in the second minute but her shot went straight into Naeher's arms.

Ludmila appeared to score in the upper far corner in the 16th minute but was offside.

Swanson took off on a break down the left side in the 25th minute but but Brazil goalkeeper Lorena easily stopped her shot.

Naeher kept the game scoreless at the break by punching away Gabi Portilho’s shot in first-half stoppage time.

Brazilian midfielder Vitoria Yaya was stretched off with an injury early in the second half.

The U.S. continued to threaten after Swanson’s goal. Smith nearly scored on a break in the 66th but her attempt went wide.

Lindsey Horan smashed a free kick into the wall in the 82nd after Tarciane fouled Smith just outside the box.

Hayes made one change to her lineup for the final, starting Korbin Albert in place of Rose Lavelle. It was the second youngest U.S. lineup to start a gold medal match, with an average age of 26.7. The average age of the team that started the 1996 final was 25.8.

The U.S. advanced to the final with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Germany in Lyon. Smith scored the lone goal.

Brazil earned its spot with a wild 4-2 victory over Women’s World Cup champions Spain.

Germany went on to win the tournament’s bronze medal with a 1-0 victory over Spain in Lyon on Friday.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games