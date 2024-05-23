TORONTO — Canadian flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius will take on Brazol's Viviane (Vivi) Araujo on a July 13 UFC Fight Night card.

Canadian welterweight (Proper) Mike Malott is also on the July card, whose location or main event the UFC has yet to announce. Malott (10-2-1) is fighting American Gilbert Urbina (7-3-0).

Jasudavicius (10-3-0) is ranked 15th among 125-pound contenders compared to No. 10 for Araujo.

The 34-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., is coming off a dominant submission win over Brazil's Priscila (Zombie Girl) Cachoeira at UFC 297 in January in Toronto. Jasudavicius is 4-2-0 in the UFC since earning a contract with a win on "Dana White's Contender Series" in September 2021.

Araujo (12-6-0) is coming off a decision loss to Brazil's Natalia Silva at UFC Fight Night 235 in February. The 37-year-old Araujo has lost three of her last four, dropping her UFC record to 6-5-0.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23 2024