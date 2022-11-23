Uruguay vs. Korea Republic: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday as Uruguay takes on Korea Republic to open their tournaments.

Uruguay qualified for the 2022 World Cup after changing coaches in January and winning their last four qualifying matches in order to get in.

Ranked 14th in the world, Uruguay is led by 24-year-old midfielder Federico Valverde, who is getting his first taste of World Cup action after being sidelined in 2018 due to injury. Valverde has six goals and two assists in 14 matches with Real Madrid of La Liga this season.

Korea Republic is making their 10th straight appearance at the World Cup which is the longest of any country outside of Europe or South America.

The Taegeuk Warriors are ranked 28th in the world and are led by forward/midfielder Son Heung-min who has three goals and two assists with Tottenham of the Premier League this season.

