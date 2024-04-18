The Vancouver Bandits announced Thursday that the club has signed Portland Trail Blazers and Rip City Remix experienced guard Taze Moore for the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Taze Moore appeared in four games for the Trail Blazers this past 2023-24 NBA season, most recently suiting up in Portland’s regular season finale against the Sacramento Kings where he scored an NBA career-high 12 points, eight rebounds (four offensive) and four assists in 30 minutes of action.

Prior to being called up to the NBA, Moore played 22 games for Portland’s G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, where he averaged 15.6 points, 7.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game on 49.8 per cent shooting from field goal range over 22 games played.

“I am excited to be part of the Vancouver Bandits family and to work relentlessly toward winning a CEBL championship,” Moore said.

A native of Southaven, Miss., Moore becomes the second member of the Bandits to play in the NBA, joining MJ Walker who played for Vancouver last summer and suited up for the Phoenix Suns in 2021-22.

When Vancouver tips off its highly anticipated home opener against Montréal on Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m. PT, Moore will cement himself as the latest addition to a growing list of players–19 in total once Moore takes the hardwood at LEC–that have played in at least one CEBL and NBA game.

Tickets for the home opener and all regular season games are on sale now at this link.

Moore turned pro in 2022 after playing five seasons of NCAA Division I basketball at the University of Houston (2021-22) and California State University, Bakersfield (2016-21). He averaged 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.1 minutes per game for a Houston Cougars squad that advanced to the Elite Eight at the 2022 March Madness tournament. To cap off his impressive collegiate career, Moore showcased his high-flying skillset by winning the 2022 NCAA slam dunk contest.

In addition to his athleticism, Moore is a two-way player that impacts the game on both sides of the basketball. He was named to the All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament team in 2022 and ranked in the conference’s top 10 leaders in the categories of assists, minutes played, defensive and offensive rating, offensive rebounds, steals, two-point field goal percentage and win shares.

“We are all incredibly excited to work with Taze and for the Bandits to be a part of his development. He is one of the best athletes I have ever seen and his overall skillset and feel for the game is even better. We think he is the perfect addition to our already strong roster because he will also have the opportunity to be a leader and push us towards competitive greatness,” said Bandits’ head coach and general manager Kyle Julius.

Prior to Portland, Moore also spent time as a member of the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks’ NBA Summer League rosters in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Vancouver will play a total of 10 regular season home games in 2024 between Thursday, May 23 and Thursday, July 18. The Bandits wrap up regular season action on the road against Montréal on Sunday, July 28 at 1 p.m. PT.