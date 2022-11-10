The Vegas Golden Knights have placed injured goaltender Laurent Brossoit on waivers, per TSN's Chris Johnston.

The 29-year-old is without a win in two AHL games this season - allowing nine goals on 39 shots - as he works his way back from off-season hip surgery.

Brossoit, 29, appeared in 24 games for the Golden Knights last season, with a 2.90 goals against average and a .895 save percentage.

He was loaned to the Henderson Silver Knights on October 31 while on long-term injured reserve.

Drafted 164th overall by the Calgary Flames at the 2011 NHL Draft, Brossoit has 106 career NHL appearances with a 42-41-8 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.84 GAA split between the Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers.