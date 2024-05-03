Vegas Golden Knights prospect Mathieu Cataford was named the winner of the Michel-Briere Trophy as the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Most Valuable Player on Friday.

Cataford, 19, finished third in QMJHL scoring with 40 goals and 90 points in 65 games to lead the Halifax Mooseheads to a 42-18-8 record.

The 5-foot-11 winger was drafted 77th overall by the Golden Knights in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Cataford is the second Moosehead to in the award in as many years after Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Jordan Dumais won last season. Dumais had 54 goals and 140 points in 64 games last season as the Mooseheads finished with the second best record in the league at 50-11-7.

The Saint Constant, Que., native beat out QMJHL leading scorer Antonin Verrault of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Justin Gill of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar for the award.