EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday the re-signing of veteran guard Adika Peter-McNeilly to their 2024 roster. The Stingers all-time leader in games played, Peter-McNeilly brings six years of professional experience to the Stingers roster.

I am beyond thrilled to be back in Edmonton and be a part of the Stingers“ said Peter-McNeilly. “Putting on the yellow and blue jersey, playing in front of the best fans in the league and interacting with people in the community brings so much joy to me.”

In his last CEBL season–his fifth straight with the stingers– Peter-McNeilly suffered a season ending injury on July 3rd vs Vancouver, finishing the season with averages of 9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. Across 70 total CEBL games, Peter-McNeilly has notched 741 total points, just 45 shy of the Stingers record held by current head coach and general manager Jordan Baker.

Peter-McNeilly was an integral part of the 2020 and 2021 Stingers teams which captured the CEBL Championships. He was named Sixth Man of the Year in 2021, averaging 10.5 points off the bench.

“Adika’s value to our organization cannot be overstated,” said head coach and general manager Jordan Baker. “He is an extension of our coaching staff out on the floor, and his leadership, professionalism, and character are why he continues to be our team captain. We look forward to having him back for his 6th season in a Stingers uniform.”

The Ryerson (now TMU) product averaged 18.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his senior year with the Rams in 2016-17.

The Toronto native is currently competing in his sixth international professional season with CB Ourense of the Spanish LEB Gold league.

“I’d like to thank everyone within the Stingers organization and I hope we can make this upcoming season a memorable one,” said Peter-McNeilly “Deeks is back.”

Peter-McNeilly and the Stingers will return to the Edmonton EXPO Centre on June 2nd to host the Saskatchewan Rattlers in their home opener. Tickets are available for as low as $20 per seat and can be purchased online or by contacting the Stingers head office via email (tickets@thestingers.ca) or phone (1-87STINGERS).