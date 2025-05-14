RIMOUSKI - Vincent Collard scored four goals, Mathis Rousseau made 43 saves and the Moncton Wildcats took a 3-0 series lead behind a 6-4 win over the Rimouski Océanic on Wednesday in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League finals.

Etienne Morin and Juraj Pekarcik also scored for Moncton.

Jonathan Fauchon, Mathieu Cataford, Mael Lavigne and Jacob Mathieu replied for Rimouski.

William Lacelle surrendered five goals on 16 shots before making way for Mathis Langevin late in the second period. Langevin stopped eight shots in relief.

Tied at 3-3 after Fauchon's goal at 13:17 of the second period, the Wildcats scored three unanswered goals, with Collard netting two of those.

Game 4 is set for Friday in Rimouski, Que.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2025.