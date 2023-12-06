SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Vsevolod Komarov and Justin Côté produced a goal and two assists each as the Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-1 on Wednesday night in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Mikael Diotte, Renaud Poulin, Luke Woodworth and Maveric Lamoureux also scored for Drummondville (18-8-4), which won its fifth game in a row.

Tyler Peddle had two assists and Voltigeurs goaltender Louis-Félix Charrois stopped 17 shots in the win.

Mathis Gauthier scored the lone goal for Saint John (11-14-4), while goaltender Patrick Leaver made 33 saves.

The Sea Dogs have lost two straight.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

REMPARTS 3 TITAN 2 (OT)

QUÉBEC — Kassim Gaudet scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Quebec Remparts edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Dalan Grubissa had the other goal for Québec (12-16-0). Remparts netminder Quentin Miller stopped 37 shots.

Robert Orr and Dylan Andrews scored for Acadie-Bathurst (12-14-3). Titan goaltender Antoine Keller made 30 saves.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.