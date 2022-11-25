Wales vs. England: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday as Wales takes on England in a Group B match.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Wales was defeated 2-0 by Iran last Friday. Iran held the advantage in shots (21-10), shots on goal (6-3) and corners (7), despite a possession rate of 40 per cent.

Wales played to a 1-1 draw with the United States in its tournament opener. Gareth Bale scored the equalizer against the U.S. on a penalty in the 82nd minute

All tournament long, TSN is delivering fans unique multi-language broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup. Experience play-by-play commentary voiced in the official languages of the competing teams. Stream these multi-language feeds on TSN.ca/TSN App.

England opened its World Cup campaign with a 6-2 rout of Iran, followed by a 1-1 draw with the United States. Bukayo Saka scored twice for England in the win over Iran.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Wales vs. England

You can watch Wales vs. England, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 29

Pregame Start Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 a.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.

Odds for Wales vs. England

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Wales: +650

Draw: +350

England: -250