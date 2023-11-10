MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jagger Firkus scored the game-winning goal 1:32 into overtime and the Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3 on Thursday night in Western Hockey League action.

Atley Calvert, with two goals, and Lynden Lakovic provided the rest of the offence for Moose Jaw (11-8-0).

Jackson Unger made 27 saves.

Carter Klippenstein, Brett Hyland and Nolan Flamand replied for Brandon (7-7-4-1), which had its losing streak extended to three games.

Carson Bjarnason stopped 37-of-41 shots.

Down 3-2 entering the third period, Flamand netted his fifth of the season at 2:43 to tie the score and eventually send the game to overtime before Firkus's 18th of the year sealed the Warriors victory.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.