Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin is questionable to play against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday after missing Tuesday's 5-3 loss against the New York Rangers due to a lower-body injury.

"If he's capable, he will," Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday.

"Last night, the decision was made that he was not capable. And so we'll see where he's at today. He came to the rink [Tuesday] in preparation to play."

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic points out that the Capitals are 0-6-0 without Ovechkin this season.

Ovechkin, 37, had 19:49 of ice time during Saturday's 5-1 victory over the New York Islanders and registered an assist.

The 6-foot-3 winger has 36 goals and 62 points in 62 games this season.

Ovechkin has 816 goals and 1,472 points in his 1,336 career games and is trying to chase down Wayne Gretzky's NHL all-time goal scoring record of 894.

The Capitals sit in sixth place in the Metropolitan division with 71 points and are five points back of the New York Islanders for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.