Wenatchee Wild head coach Kevin Constantine has been suspended indefinitely after it was determined through an independent investigation he violated the WHL Standard of Conduct policies by making derogatory comments of a discriminatory nature, the league announced Wednesday evening.

Should Constantine wish to return to coaching in the WHL, he will be required to formally apply for reinstatement to the WHL commissioner. Constantine will not be eligible to apply for reinstatement until July 2025 at the earliest, the league said.

“The WHL holds our players and staff to a very high standard of conduct at all times,” WHL commissioner Ron Robison said in a news release. “We have extensive programming which emphasizes the importance of always treating players and staff in a respectful manner and there is a zero tolerance for any comments of a derogatory nature. Those in leadership capacities in the WHL, in particular our Head Coaches, are expected to set examples for our players and not conduct themselves in a manner that would impact adversely on the team environment or inflict damage on the reputation of the League.”

Constantine, who was hired by the team as head coach in July, was suspended last month pending an investigation into alleged violations of WHL regulations and policies.

Constantine, 64, has coached in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils. He's also had two stints with the WHL's Everett Silvertips, among other coaching tenures in other leagues.