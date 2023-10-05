The Wenatchee Wild announced Thursday evening that they have terminated head coach's Kevin Constantine one day after the Western Hockey League suspended him indefinitely.

The league announced Wednesday it was determined through an independent investigation Constantine had violated the WHL Standard of Conduct policies by making derogatory comments of a discriminatory nature.

The Wild said associate head coach Chris Clark and assistant coach Andrew Sarauer will "maintain coaching duties for the team until a new head coach is named."

Should Constantine wish to return to coaching in the WHL, he will be required to formally apply for reinstatement to the WHL commissioner. Constantine will not be eligible to apply for reinstatement until July 2025 at the earliest, the league said.

Here was the full statement released by the Wild Thursday:

Following the conclusion of an independent investigation into a violation of Western Hockey League Standard of Conduct policies, the Wenatchee Wild have announced the termination of head coach Kevin Constantine’s contract with the club, effective immediately. Associate head coach Chris Clark and assistant coach Andrew Sarauer will maintain coaching duties for the team until a new head coach is named. The Wenatchee Wild and the Western Hockey League will have no further comment at this time.