Brampton, ON -- Kaden Martin was strong in net, leading the Whitby Warriors to a 12-8 victory over the Edmonton Miners in game one of the Minto Cup Finals on Saturday.

Jack Royer started the scoring off almost immediately for the Miners, but it was a back-and-forth period after that. The Warriors began on a slight run, getting multiple back-to-back goals, but the Miners consistently found a way to answer. Despite Gabriel Sorichetti’s two-goal period, the Miners fought back to cut the Warrior's lead to 5-4 at the end of one.

Whitby heavily dominated the second period, as they scored three unanswered goals. Sorichetti netted his hat trick goal, followed by a shorthanded goal from Owen Tapper. The Miners finally got back on the board but had a long way to claw back with a deficit of 8-5 at the end of two.

The final frame started off with Brock Haley’s second goal of the night, giving Whitby their largest lead. The Miners answered with a two-goal run as Marcus Needham and Jake Bowen cut the Whitby lead to 10-7. Lucas Littlejohn and Adam Poitras added two more for the Warriors to put the game out of reach, sealing their first win of the Minto Cup Finals 12-8.

Game two goes Sunday, August 28th at 7 pm EST on both TSN.ca and the OJLL YouTube page.