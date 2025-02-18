BRANDON, Man. - Dominik Petr's 15th goal of the season, scored at 8:38 of the third period, snapped a 2-2 deadlock and lifted the Brandon Wheat Kings to a 5-2 come-from-behind Western Hockey League victory over the visiting Prince Albert Raiders on Tuesday night at Westoba Place.

Jordan Gavin, Nolan Flamand, Carter Klippenstein and Quinn Mantel (empty-netter) also scored for the Wheat Kings (30-16-4-3), who trailed 2-0 with five minutes left in the second period. Brady Turko chipped in with two assists.

With the win, the Wheat Kings moved into top spot in the East Division, one point ahead of the Raiders

Dayce Derkatch and Lukas Dragicevic scored for the Raiders (31-19-3-1), who were outshot 37-29.

The Wheat Kings went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Raiders were 0-for-1.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.