WHL: Broncos start fast, hold on to beat Silvertips

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — The Swift Current Broncos scored three times in the first period and then hung on for a 4-1 Western Hockey League victory over the visiting Everett Silvertips on Sunday at the InnovationPlex.

Josh Filmon and Josh Fluker each had a goal and assist for the Broncos, who led 3-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Clarke Caswell and Ty Coupland also scored for the Broncos (9-7-1-0). Rylan Gould chipped in with two assists.

Carter Bear scored a second period power-play goal for the Silvertips (9-7-1-0), who outshot the hosts 34-27.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

BLADES 6 PATS 2

SASKATOON, Sask. — Egor Sidorov scored three goals and added an assist as the Saskatoon Blades beat the visiting Regina Pats 6-2.

Trevor Wong had a goal and four assists for the Blades (11-5-0-0), who led 4-1 after the first period and 5-2 heading into the third.

Rowan Calvert and Easton Armstrong also scored for the Blades, who outshot the Pats 50-26.

Sam Oremba and Tanner Howe scored for the Pats (9-8-1-0).

---

HITMEN 2 WARRIORS 1

CALGARY, Alta. — Carson Wetsch's power-play goal at 10:29 of the third period proved to be the difference as the Calgary Hitmen edged the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 2-1.

Dax Williams also scored for the Hitmen (7-8-2-0), who took a 1-0 lead into the third period.

Denton Mateychuk scored a power-play goal for the Warriors (10-8-0-0).

---

TIGERS 5 OIL KINGS 1

EDMONTON, Alta. — The visiting Medicine Hat Tigers scored the game's first four goals then coasted to a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Tyler MacKenzie, Bogdans Hodass, Cayden Lindstrom, Reid Andresen and Oasiz Wiesblatt scored for the Eastern Conference-leading Tigers (11-5-2-0).

Roan Woodward scored for the Oil Kings (5-10-0-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2023.