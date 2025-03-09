WHL: Giants pounce on Cougars for win

LANGLEY, B.C. - Cameron Schmidt and Mazden Leslie each had a goal and assist, Burke Hood made 36 saves, and the Vancouver Giants edged the Prince George Cougars 3-1 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at Langley Events Centre.

Connor Levis scored the winner for the Giants (31-24-8-0) at 4:25 of the third period to snap a 1-1 deadlock. Leslie added an insurance marker at 18:23.

Borya Valis scored for the Cougars (38-20-4-2) who outshot the hosts 37-28, including 14-8 in the opening period.

The Cougars went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Giants were 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

HITMEN 4 WHEAT KINGS 1

CALGARY, Alta. — Ethan Moore scored twice, Tanner Howe had a goal and assist, and the Calgary Hitmen knocked off the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 4-1.

Dax Williams also scored for the Hitmen (41-15-3-3), who outshot the visitors 40-31 and scored two short-handed goals.

Nicholas Johnson scored for the Wheat Kings (33-22-4-3), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

---

OIL KINGS 3 BRONCOS 2 (SO)

EDMONTON, Alta. — Adam Jecho and Gracyn Sawchyn scored in the four-round shootout to lift the Edmonton Oil Kings to a 3-2 win over the visiting Swift Current Broncos.

Jack Toogood and Kayden Stroeder scored in regulation time for the Oil Kings (35-24-2-2), who outshot the visitors 46-22.

Brady Birnie and Luke Mistelbacher scored for the Broncos (33-26-1-2). Clark Caswell chipped in with two assists. Broncos netminder Reid Dyck stopped 43 of 45 shots in regulation.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 SILVERTIPS 2 (SO)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tyson Jugnauth and Alex Weiermair scored in the shootout to lift the Portland Winterhawks to a 3-2 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips.

Josh Zakreski and Jugnauth scored short-handed goals for the Winterhawks (34-25-3-1) in regulation time.

Tyler MacKenzie and Julius Miettinen scored power-play goals for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (43-12-4-4), who outshot the hosts 39-30.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2025.