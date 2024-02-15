SEATTLE — Graham Sward scored twice as Wenatchee Wild defeated Seattle Thunderbirds.

Evan Friesen, Briley Wood, Jonas Woo, Karter Prosofsky and Rodzers Bukarts all scored once for Wenatchee.

Wild netminder Brendan Gee saved 27 of 31 shots.

Antonio Martorana, Sam Popowich, Nathan Pilling and Eric Alarie had Seattle's goals.

Thunderbirds goaltender Scott Ratzlaff stopped 30 of 37 shots.

---

BRONCOS 4 HURRICANES 1

SWIFT CURRENT - Mathew Ward had a goal and two assists as the Swift Current Broncos downed the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Connor Hvidston, Owen Pickering and Clarke Caswell scored for Swift Current.

Broncos netminder Reid Dyck stopped 21 of 22 shots.

Brayden Edwards scored once for Lethbridge.

Hurricanes goaltender Harrison Meneghin saved 30 shots.

---

GIANTS 5 ROYALS 1

VICTORIA - Kyren Gronick scored twice as the Vancouver Giants topped the Victoria Royals.

Cameron Schmidt, Aaron Obobaifo and Tomis Marinkovic scored for Vancouver.

Giants goaltender Brett Mirwald saved 31 of 32 shots.

Casper Evensen Haugenhad the lone goal for Victoria.

Royals goaltender Jayden Kraus stopped 26 in the loss.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.