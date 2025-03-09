WHL: Halaburda has a big night as Giants beat Blazers

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Ty Halaburda scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Vancouver Giants beat the Kamloops Blazers 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at the Sandman Centre.

Jaden Lipinski, Connor Levis and Cameron Schmidt also scored for the Giants (30-24-8-0), who outshot the hosts 38-34. Ryan Lin and Schmidt each chipped in with two assists.

Oren Shtrom scored a short-handed goal at 18:48 of the third period for the Blazers (22-35-4-1) to break Burke Hood's shutout bid. Hood stopped 33 of 34 shots.

The Giants led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

The Giants went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Blazers were 0-for-4.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

BLADES 4 RAIDERS 1

SASKATOON, Sask. — Hunter Laing scored twice, Brayden Klimpke and Grayden Siepmann each had two assists, and the Saskatoon Blades knocked off the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 4-1.

Tyler Parr and Cooper Williams also scored for the Blades (33-21-3-4), who were outshot 41-35.

Oli Chenier scored a power-play goal for the East Division-leading Raiders (34-22-5-1).

---

WARRIORS 7 PATS 1

REGINA, Sask. — Captain Lynden Lakovic had a goal and assist, Pavel McKenzie chipped in with three assists, and the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors whipped the Regina Pats 7-1.

Nolan Paquette, Landen McFadden, Connor Schmidt, Noah Degenstein, Aiden Ziprick and Dominik Pavlik also scored for the Warriors (14-41-5-2), who outshot the hosts 24-22. Luke Moroz, Krzysztof Macias and Ziprick each chipped in with two assists.

Zach Moore scored a power-play goal for the Pats (15-39-5-3), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

---

BRONCOS 3 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Luke Mistelbacher's power-play goal at 7:54 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the visiting Swift Current Broncos to a 3-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels.

Brady Birnie and Trae Wilke also scored for the Broncos (33-26-1-1), who were outshot 37-29. Clarke Caswell chipped in with two assists.

Nishaan Parmar and Beckett Hamilton scored for the Rebels (24-30-5-2).

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 1

SEATTLE, Wash. — Alex Weiermair and Kyle Chyzowski each had a goal and assist as the visiting Portland Winterhawks defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1.

David Hoy and Ryan Miller also scored for the Winterhawks (33-25-3-1), who outshot the hosts 44-38.

Nathan Pilling scored a power-play goal for the Thunderbirds (25-32-4-1).

---

CHIEFS 2 ROYALS 1 (SO)

VICTORIA, B.C. — Shea Van Olm scored the lone goal of a three-round shootout to lift the visiting Spokane Chiefs to a 2-1 win over the Victoria Royals.

Rasmus Ekstrom scored in regulation time for the Chiefs (43-18-1-1), who were outshot 34-29.

Cole Reschny scored for the Royals (36-16-3-7).

---

COUGARS 4 SILVERTIPS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Ben Riche scored twice and Jett Lajoie added two assists as the visiting Prince George Cougars edged the Everett Silvertips 4-3.

Viliam Kmec and Borya Valis also scored for the Royals (38-19-4-2), who moved into a share of first place in the B.C. Division with the Victoria Royals.

Tarin Smith scored twice for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (43-12-4-3), who outshot the visitors 31-26. Tyler MacKenzie also scored for the Silvertips.

---

WILD 3 AMERICANS 2 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Dawson Seitz scored 1:47 into overtime to lift the visiting Wenatchee Wild to a 3-2 win over the Tri-City Americans.

Evan Friesen scored twice for the Wild (22-33-7-1) in regulation time, while Miles Cooper and Reid Andresen each had two assists.

Gavin Garland and Max Curran scored for the Americans (31-24-6-1), who outshot the visitors 36-33.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2025.