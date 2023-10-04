WHL: Hay helps visiting Oil Kings roll past Raiders

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Kolby Hay stopped 33 shots, Adam Jecho had a goal and assist, and the Edmonton Oil Kings won their third game in five starts by blanking the host Prince Albert Raiders 3-0 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

Jecho gave the Oil Kings a 1-0 lead at 9:25 of the first period, teammate John Szabo made it 2-0 at 13:57, and Vojtech Port completed the scoring with a power-play goal at 16:41 of the second period.

Aidan Litke had two assists for the Oil Kings, who also have a regulation loss and shootout loss on their record.

The Oil Kings were 1-for-6 on the power play, while the Raiders went 0-for-2.

The Raiders, who were outshot 33-32, slipped to 2-3-0-0.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

----

COUGARS 3 ROCKETS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Koehn Ziemmer had a goal and assist as the Prince George Cougars won their fourth game of the young season by edging the visiting Kelowna Rockets 3-2.

Ondrej Becher and Riley Heidt, with power-play goals at 13:26 of the second period and 18:29 of the third, gave the hosts a 3-1 lead and improved the Cougars' record to four wins and a loss in five starts.

Andrew Cristall scored a power-play goal for the Rockets, while Hiroki Gojsic added one with 1:14 left in the third. The Rockets have a win, a loss and an overtime loss in their three outings.

The Cougars outshot the Rockets 24-15.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.