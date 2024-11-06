WHL: Keller scores in OT as Blazers tip Royals

VICTORIA — Jordan Keller scored 93 seconds into overtime to lift the visiting Kamloops Blazers to a 4-3 Western Hockey League victory over the Victoria Royals on Tuesday night at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

Harrison Brunicke, Emmitt Finnie and Josh Kelly also scored for the Blazers (7-8-1-0), who were outshot 36-30.

Reggie Newman, Teydon Trembecky and Nolan Stewart scored for the Royals (9-4-2-1), who led 2-1 after the first period but were tied 3-3 heading into the third.

The Royals went 1-for-6 on the power play, while the Blazers were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

RAIDERS 4 PATS 3 (SO)

REGINA, Sask. — Tomas Mrsic scored the only goal of a three-round shootout to lift the visiting Prince Albert Raiders to a 4-3 win over the Regina Pats.

Ty Meunier, Luke Moroz and Mrsic scored for the Raiders (5-8-2-0) in regulation time.

Zackary Shantz, Braxton Whitehead and Cole Temple scored for the Pats (5-9-1-1), who outshot the visitors 40-32.

The Raiders went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Pats were 1-for-3.

---

CHIEFS 6 ROCKETS 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Brayden Crampton and Berkly Catton each had two goals and two assists as the Spokane Chiefs defeated the visiting Kelowna Rockets 6-5.

Smyth Rebman and Will McIsaac also scored for the Chiefs (11-7), who outshot the visitors 27-19.

Max Graham, Kayden Longley, Andrew Cristall, Marek Rocak and Michael Cicek scored for the Rockets (5-7-0-1), who trailed 4-2 heading into the third period.

---

BLADES 5 COUGARS 4 (OT)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Brandon Lisowsky's second goal of the game, scored two minutes into overtime, lifted the visiting Saskatoon Blades to a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Prince George Cougars.

Ben Riche, Tyler Parr and Lukas Hansen also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (11-3-1-1), who trailed 4-2 with 12 minutes left in the third period. The Cougars outshot the visitors 35-34.

Koehn Ziemmer scored twice and Riley Heidt pitched in with three assists for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (9-4-3-2). Terik Parascak and Borya Valis also netted singles for the Cougars, who are ranked No. 6 in this week's Canadian Hockey League's top 10 rankings.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.