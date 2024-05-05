MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Lynden Lakovic scored the overtime winner for the Moose Jaw Warriors in a 4-3 win Sunday over the Saskatoon Blades, and forced a Game 7 in their Western Hockey League playoff series.

Lakovic scored at 2:57 of OT to push the Eastern Conference final to a seventh game Tuesday in Saskatoon.

The Portland Winterhawks lead the Western Conference final 3-2 over the Prince George Cougars heading into Monday's Game 6.

Brayden Schuurman scored twice for the Warriors with Rilen Kovacevic adding a single. Goaltender Jackson Unger made 30 saves for the win.

Egor Sidorov, Rowan Calvert and Charlie Wright countered for the Blades. Evan Gardner had 31 saves in the loss.

Moose Jaw led 2-1 after the opening period, but Saskatoon tied the game in the second. The teams traded goals in the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2024.