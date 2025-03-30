VICTORIA - Cole Reschny scored twice and added an assist, Teydon Trembecky had a goal and four assists, and the Victoria Royals beat the Tri-City Americans 6-2 in Western Hockey League playoff action on Saturday at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

Nolan Stewart, Keaton Verhoeff and Kenta Isogai also scored for the Royals, who won Friday's opener in the best-of-seven playoff series 3-0.

Jake Sloan and Brandon Whynott scored power-play goals for the Americans, who were outshot 33-31. Max Curran had two assists.

The Royals went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Americans were 2-for-7.

Game 3 in the series is scheduled for Tuesday in Kennewick, Wash.

Elsewhere in the WHL playoffs on Saturday:

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 COUGARS 2

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Diego Buttazzoni scored twice and added an assist, Tyson Jugnauth had a goal and three assists, and the visiting Portland Winterhawks knocked off the Prince George Cougars 5-2.

Jordan Duguay and Kyle Chyzowski also scored for the Winterhawks, who lost Friday's opener 7-6 in overtime.

Evan Groening and Viliam Kmec scored for the Cougars, who were outshot 33-30.

Game 3 in the series is Tuesday in Portland, Ore.

---

HURRICANES 4 WHEAT KINGS 3

(Hurricanes lead the best-of-seven series 2-0)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Brayden Yager scored twice, Vojtech Port had two assists, and the Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3.

Carsen Adair and Miguel Marques also scored for the Hurricanes, who won Friday's opener 6-3.

Matteo Michels, Marcus Nguyen and Nicholas Johnson scored for the Wheat Kings, who outshot the hosts 28-26.

Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday in Brandon, Man.

---

RAIDERS 6 OIL KINGS 1

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Niall Crocker scored twice, Daxon Rudolph had three assists, netminder Max Hildebrand made 42 saves and the Prince Albert Raiders drilled the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1.

Lukas Dragicevic, Justice Christensen, Aiden Oiring and Rilen Kovacevic also scored for the Raiders, who lost Friday's opener 3-1. Harrison Lodewyk and Dragicevic each chipped in with two assists.

Lukas Sawchyn scored for the Oil Kings, who outshot the hosts 43-26.

Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

---

TIGERS 6 BRONCOS 3

(Tigers lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Ryder Ritchie had two goals and two assists, Oasiz Wiesblatt had two goals and an assist, Gavin McKenna had a goal and four assists and the Medicine Hat Tigers beat the visiting Swift Current Broncos 6-3.

Bryce Pickford also scored for the Tigers, who won Friday's opener 4-0. Jonas Woo chipped in with two assists

Brady Birnie, Rylan Gould and Clarke Caswell scored for the Broncos, who were outshot 29-17.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2 (OT)

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

EVERETT, Wash. — Eric Jamieson scored at 7:33 of overtime to lift the Everett Silvertips to a 3-2 win over the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds.

Lukas Kaplan and Austin Roest also scored for the Silvertips, who lost Friday's opener 3-2.

Braeden Cootes and Nathan Pilling scored for the Thunderbirds, who were outshot 47-35.

Game 3 in the series is Tuesday in Seattle, Wash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2025.