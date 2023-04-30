SEATTLE — Jeremy Hanzel scored at 6:21 of overtime as the Seattle Thunderbirds rallied from a 3-1 deficit to edge the visiting Kamloops Blazers 4-3 in the second game of the Western Hockey League's Western Conference final.

The Thunderbirds grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of series. They won 5-1 in the series-opener on Saturday.

Lucas Ciona, Colton Dach and Brad Lambert also scored for the T-Birds, who were outshot 42-39.

Caedan Bankier, Olen Zellweger and Matthew Seminoff scored for the Blazers, who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third. Logan Stankoven chipped in with three assists.

The Blazers went 2-for-6 on the power play, while the Thunderbirds were 1-for-5.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Kamloops, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2023.