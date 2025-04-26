MEDICINE HAT - Ryder Ritchie and Oasiz Wiesblatt each had a goal and two assists as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-2 in the opening game of the Western Hockey League's Eastern Conference Championship series at Co-op Place.

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Gavin McKenna and Ethan Neutens also scored for the Tigers, who led 3-1 after the first period and 5-2 heading into the third. Medicine Hat outshot the visitors 36-16.

Logan Wormald had a goal and assist for the Hurricanes, while Brayden Yager netted a single.

The Hurricanes went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Tigers were 0-for-4.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Saturday in Medicine Hat.

Elsewhere in the WHL playoffs on Friday:

---

CHIEFS 10 WINTERHAWKS 4

SPOKANE, Wash. — Assanali Sarkenov scored twice, Shea Van Olm and Berkly Catton each had a goal and three assists, and the Spokane Chiefs crushed the visiting Portland Winterhawks 10-4 in the opening game of the Western Conference Championship series.

Sam Oremba, Chase Harrington, Mathis Preston, Andrew Cristall, Brody Gillespie and Owen Martin also scored for the Chiefs, who outshot the visitors 40-29.

Diego Buttazzoni scored twice for the Winterhawks, while Tyson Jugnauth and Josh Zakreski netted singles.

The Chiefs, who led 5-3 after the first period and 8-4 heading into the third, went 1-for-2 on the power play while the Winterhawks were 1-for-6.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Sunday in Spokane.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.