MOOSE JAW, Sask. — The Winnipeg ICE have advanced to the Western Hockey League's Eastern Conference final after crushing the host Moose Jaw Warriors 8-2 on Monday night.

Connor McClennon and Conor Geekie each scored twice as the ICE won the best-of-seven series 4-2.

Zack Ostapchuk, Vladislav Shilo, Graham Sward and Evan Friesen also scored for the ICE, who led 2-0 after the first period and took an 8-1 lead into the third. Shilo, Sward and Matthew Savoie all chipped in with two assists.

Denton Mateychuk and Jagger Firkus scored power-play goals for the Warriors, who won the second and third games of the hard-fought series and lost a Game 4 heartbreaker 3-2 in overtime.

The ICE will play the winner of the Saskatoon Blades-Red Deer Rebels series in the Eastern Conference final.

POKE CHECKS: The Saskatoon Rebels host the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday night in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Rebels won the first three games of the series, before the Blades mounted their comeback.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2023.