WHL: Preston nets hat trick as Chiefs edge Giants

LANGLEY, B.C. - Mathis Preston scored three goals, Chase Harrington and Nathan Mayes had two assists each, and the visiting Spokane Chiefs hung on to beat the Vancouver Giants 7-5 in Western Hockey League playoff action on Sunday at Langley Events Centre.

Berkly Catton with two goals, Shea Van Olm and Cameron Parr also scored for the Chiefs, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first-round, best-of-seven series. The Chiefs won Friday's opener 4-1.

Adam Titlbach, Connor Levis, Cameron Schmidt, Colton Roberts and Tyler Thorpe scored third-period goals for the Giants. Schmidt also had three assists.

The Chiefs led 1-0 after the first period, then scored four goals in six minutes to start the second period and took a 5-0 lead into the third. The visitors outshot the Giants 57-37, including 33-8 in the second period.

After going up 6-0 just 43 seconds into the third period, the Chiefs had to hold on as the Giants exploded for five unanswered goals. Catton, with his second goal of the game, scored into an empty net for the Chiefs with eight seconds left to douse the rally.

The series shifts to Spokane, Wash., for Games 3, 4 and 5, if necessary. Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

Elsewhere in the WHL playoffs on Sunday:

---

HITMEN 5 BLADES 1

(Hitmen lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

CALGARY, Alta. — Tanner Howe, Ethan Moore and Brandon Gorzynski each had a goal and assist as the Calgary Hitmen knocked off the visiting Saskatoon Blades 5-1.

Kalem Parker and Carson Wetsch also scored for the Hitmen, who won Friday's series opener 4-2. Ben Kindel chipped in with two assists.

Grayden Siepmann scored for the Blades, who were outshot 48-23. The Hitmen led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Saskatoon, Sask.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2025.