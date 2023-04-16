WHL: Rebels beat Blades, lead series 2-0

SASKATOON — The Saskatoon Blades have seen this Western Hockey League playoff movie before.

The Blades dropped the first two games of their opening-round series against Regina at home before bouncing back to defeat Connor Bedard and the Pats in seven intense games.

The Blades were beaten 5-2 by the visiting Red Deer Rebels on Sunday and now trail the Eastern Conference semifinal series 2-0, having lost Game 1 on Friday at SaskTel Centre by a 3-1 decision.

Ben King, Christoffer Sedoff, Jhett Larson, Carson Birnie and Jayden Grubbe scored for the Rebels, who scored three times in the second period to take control of the game. King also chipped in with three assists, while Grubbe added two helpers.

Brandon Lisowsky and Charlie Wright scored third-period goals for the Blades, who were outshot 20-16.

The Rebels were 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Blades went 2-for-4.

Game 3 in the series is scheduled for Tuesday in Red Deer, Alta.

The winner of this series faces the winner of the Winnipeg ICE-Moose Jaw Warriors' series, which is tied 1-1 with Game 3 in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2023.