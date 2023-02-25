4h ago
WHL roundup: Bedard scores winner as Pats edge Wheat Kings
Connor Bedard scored with less than two minutes remaining in the third period to lift the visiting Regina Pats past the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-3 in Western Hockey League action on Friday night.
The Canadian Press
WHL: Regina 4, Brandon 3
The Wheat Kings did a superb job of checking Bedard during the game, but the WHL scoring leader jumped on the late opportunity to post the win for his squad, despite being outshot 47-19.
Alexander Suzdalev, Matteo Michels and Stanislav Svozil also scored for the Pats (28-24-2-1).
Nolan Ritchie, Matthew Henry and Nate Danielson scored for the Wheat Kings (22-25-8-0).
Elsewhere in the WHL:
---
BLAZERS 6 HURRICANES 2
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Logan Stankoven had a goal and two assists as the visiting Kamloops Blazers blew by the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-2.
Fraser Minten, Len Zellweger, Kyle Masters, Caedan Bankier and Ashton Ferster also scored for the Blazers (38-10-4-2), who are 11-0-0-0 in their last 11 games.
Tyson Zimmer and Blake Swetlikoff scored for the Hurricanes (30-21-3-3).
---
ICE 2 REBELS 1
RED DEER, Alta. — Mattew Savoie scored at 4:38 of the third period to snap a 1-1 deadlock and lift the visiting Winnipeg ICE past the Red Deer Rebels 2-1.
Zack Ostapchuk also scored for the ICE (46-7-1-0).
Jace Isley scored for the Rebels (37-15-1-3), who were outshot 31-30 in the battle between the top two Eastern Coference squads.
---
RAIDERS 6 BLADES 5 (OT)
SASKATOON, Sask. — Sloan Stanick scored 49 seconds into overtime as the visiting Prince Albert Raiders rallied late in the game to edge the Saskatoon Blades 6-5.
Ryder Ritchie, Hayden Pakkala, Landon Kosior, Niall Crocker and Aiden Oiring also scored for the Raiders (24-28-3-0), who erased a 5-2 third-period deficit to register the win.
Jake Chiasson scored twice for the Blades (37-13-4-1), while Brandon Lisowsky, Vaughn Watterodt and Aidan De La Gorgendiere netted singles.
---
WARRIORS 4 BRONCOS 3
MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Ryder Korczak had a goal and assist as the Moose Jaw Warriors edged the visiting Swift Current Broncos 4-3.
Tate Schofer, Martin Rysavy and Atley Calvert also scored for the Warriors (35-19-0-3).
Caleb Wyrostok, Brady Birnie and Josh Filmon scored for the Broncos (25-27-1-2).
---
ROCKETS 4 OIL KINGS 0
EDMONTON, Alta. — Dylan Wightman scored twice and netminder Talyn Boyko stopped all 27 shots fired his way as the visiting Kelowna Rockets scorched the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-0.
Carson Golder and Trae Johnson also scored for the Rockets (21-30-3-0).
The Oil Kings (8-44-3-0) trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.
---
COUGARS 5 GIANTS 4 (OT)
LANGLEY, B.C. — Chase Wheatcroft's second goal of the game, at 3:09 of overtime, lifted the visiting Prince George Cougars past the Vancouver Giants 5-4.
Viliam Kmec, Ondrej Beche and Cole Dubinsky also scored for the Cougars (27-23-4-0), who outshot the Giants 39-27.
Skyler Bruce scored twice for the Giants (21-26-5-2), while Ty Thorpe and Jaden Lipinski netted singles. Mazden Leslie chipped in with two assists.
The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Cougars led 4-3 heading into the third.
---
THUNDERBIRDS 6 AMERICANS 1
SEATTLE, Wash. — Reid Schaefer scored twice and added two assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds bounced the visiting Tri-City Americans 6-1.
Brad Lambert, Kevin Korchinski, Sam Popowich and Tij Iginla also scored for the Western Conference-leading Thunderbirds (44-9-1-1). Dylan Guenther chipped in with three assists.
Jalen Luypen scored for the Americans (27-22-5-2).
---
CHIEFS 4 WINTERHAWKS 1
SPOKANE, WASH. — Carter Streek scored twice as the Spokane Chiefs upset the visiting Portland Winterhawks 4-1.
Kooper Gizowski and Ty Cheveldayoff also scored for the Chiefs (12-36-3-4), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the final frame.
Marek Alscher scored for the Winterhawks (36-15-2-3).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.