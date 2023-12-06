BRANDON, Man. — Nate Danielson scored twice, Roger McQueen had two assists and the Brandon Wheat Kings rolled past the visiting Red Deer Rebels 5-2 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday night.

Nolan Flamand, Luke Shipley and Brett Hyland also scored for the Wheat Kings (13-11-4-1), who were tied 2-2 with the Rebels after the first period and led 5-2 heading into the third.

Kai Uchacz and Carson Birnie scored for the Rebels (12-11-0-3), who were outshot 37-25.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Tuesday:

---

*** ROYALS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 4

SEATTLE, Wash. — Reggie Newman had a goal and assist as the visiting Victoria Royals edged the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4.

Nate Misskey, Ben Riche, Dawson Pasternak and Austin Zemlak also scored for the Royals (17-11-0-2), who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Jeremy Hanzel scored twice for the Thunderbirds (11-11-1-0), while Sawyer Mynio and Gracyn Sawchyn netted singles.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.