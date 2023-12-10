BRANDON, Man. — Caleb Hadland scored twice and added an assist as the Brandon Wheat Kings whipped the visiting Kamloops Blazers 6-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Roger McQueen, Joby Baumuller, Nolan Flamand and Luke Shipley also scored for the Wheat Kings (15-11-4-1), who led 2-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

Dylan Sydor and Shea Van Olm scored for the Blazers (7-18-3-2), who outshot the Wheat Kings 33-29.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

SILVERTIPS 8 GIANTS 7

LANGLEY, B.C. — Ben Hemmerling's second goal of the game, scored at 18:34 of the third period, proved to be the winner as the visiting Everett Silvertips outlasted the Vancouver Giants 8-7.

Dominik Rymon also scored twice for the Silvertips (19-11-1-1), with singles netted by Tarin Smith, Kaden Hammell, Julius Miettinen and Beau Courtney.

Jaden Lipinski and Tyler Thorpe each scored twice for the Giants (11-17-2-0), with singles netted by Samuel Honzek, Ty Halaburda and Cameron Schmidt.

The Silvertips outshot the Giants 43-29.

---

BLADES 4 WARRIORS 3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Morgan Tastad scored at 15:53 of the third period to snap a 3-3 tie as the visiting Saskatoon Blades edged the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Fraser Minten, Easton Armstrong and Hudson Kibblewhite also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (21-8-1-0).

Kalem Parker, Atley Calvert and Jagger Firkus scored for the Warriors (17-12-0-2).

---

AMERICANS 9 WILD 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jordan Gavin, Parker Bell and Brandon Whynott each scored twice as the Tri-City Americans trounced the visiting Wenatchee Wild 9-3.

Lukas Dragicevic, Max Curran and Andrew Fan also scored for the Americans (15-12-1-1) who outshot the Wild 44-35.

Kenta Isogai scored twice for the U.S. Division-leading Wild (19-9-3-0), while Jonas Woo added a single.

---

ROCKETS 5 PATS 4

REGINA, Sask. — Tij Iginla scored the game-winning goal 3:21 into the third period as the visiting Kelowna Rockets edged the Regina Pats 5-4.

Hiroki Gojsic and Iginla scored twice for the Rockets (12-14-2-0), while Gabriel Szturc netted a single.

Parker Berge scored three goals for the Pats (12-16-1-1), while Borya Valis netted a single.

---

BRONCOS 3 HURRICANES 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Luke Mistelbacher scored twice as the Swift Current Broncos topped the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-1.

Connor Hvidston also scored for the Broncos (15-12-1-2).

Logan Wormald scored for the Hurricanes (15-12-2-0).

---

REBELS 2 RAIDERS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Talon Brigley scored the game-winning goal at 19:04 of the second period as the visiting Red Deer Rebels edged the Prince Albert Raiders 2-1.

Zane Saab also scored for the Rebels (14-12-0-3).

Sloan Stanick scored for the Raiders (16-14-0-2).

---

COUGARS 1 ROYALS 0

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 16 shots to earn a shutout as the Prince George Cougars edged the visiting Victoria Royals 1-0.

Terik Parascak scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (22-8-0-0).

Netminder Jayden Kraus kicked out 32 of 33 shots for the Royals (18-12-0-2).

---

TIGERS 3 OIL KINGS 2

EDMONTON, Alta. — Tomas Mrsic scored the game winner at 16:13 of the second period as the Medicine Hat Tigers edged the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2.

Cayden Lindstrom and Josh Van Mulligen also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (19-8-2-0).

Gavin Hodnett and Roan Woodward scored for the Oil Kings (8-19-0-1). Oil Kings goaltender Kolby Hay saved 41 of 44 shots.

---

WINTERHAWKS 7 THUNDERBIRDS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jack O'Brien scored three times and Josh Zakreski netted a pair as the Portland Winterhawks whipped the visiting Seattle Tunderbirds 7-2.

Carter Sotheran and James Stefan also scored for the Winterhawks (17-9-1-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

Sawyer Mynio and Luca Hauf scored for the Thunderbirds (11-13-1-0), who were outshot 43-34.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.