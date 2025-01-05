CALGARY — Carson Wetsch had two goals and an assist and Oliver Tulk chipped in with a pair of helpers as the Calgary Hitmen knocked off the Regina Pats 5-2 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Hunter Aura, Ben Kindel and Brandon Gorzynski all had a goal and assist for the surging Hitmen (21-11-3-1), who led 3-1 after the first period and scored the only power-play goal on the contest.

Julien Maze and Matt Paranych scored for the Pats (10-21-4-2).

Both teams had 31 shots on goal.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

HURRICANES 4 OIL KINGS 3 (SO)

EDMONTON, Alta. — Brayden Edwards scored in the sixth round of the shootout to lift the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes to a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Trailing 3-1 with 1 1/2 minutes left in the third period, Edwards and Logan Wormald scored 45 seconds apart to tie the game at 3-3 and force overtime.

Logan McCutheon also scored for the Hurricanes (20-14-1-1), who outshot the hosts 48-34. Brayden Yager chipped in with three assists.

Lukas Sawchyn, Landon Hanson and Marshall Finnie scored for the Oil Kings (20-14-1-2), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

---

CHIEFS 5 BLAZERS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shea Van Olm had a goal and an assist as the Spokane Chiefs beat the visiting Kamloops Blazers 5-2.

Coco Armstrong, Hayden Paupanekis, Smyth Rebman and Owen Schoettler also scored for the Chiefs (26-13-0-0), who outshot the visitors 39-30.

Vit Zahejsky and Jordan Keller scored power-play goals for the Blazers (13-21-3-0). Emmitt Finnie chipped in with two assists.

---

WILD 10 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Evan Friesen scored four goals and added an assist as the visiting Wenatchee Wild whipped the Tri-City Americans 10-2.

Luka Shcherbyna had to goals and an assist for the Wild (15-18-3-1), while Maddix McCagherty, Shaun Rios, Miles Cooper and Zane Saab netted singles.

Gavin Garland and Brandon Whynott scored for the Americans (20-12-2-1), who were outshot 34-25.

The Wild went 3-for-6 on the power play and led 4-0 after the first period and 7-2 heading into the third.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2025.