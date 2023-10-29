LANGLEY, B.C. — Colton Roberts goal at 7:02 snapped a 3-3 deadlock and lifted the Vancouver Giants to a 4-3 Western Hockey League win on Sunday over the visiting Kamloops Blazers.

The Blazers, who trailed 3-2 heading into the third period at Langley Events Centre, got a goal from Max Sullivan at 2:43 to tie the game at 3-3.

Julian Cull, Jaden Lipinski and Justin Ivanusec also scored for the Giants (5-6-1-0), who were outshot 34-31.

Dylan Sydor and Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Blazers (3-10-2-0).

The Giants went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Blazers were 1-for-1.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

WARRIORS 5 RAIDERS 4

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jagger Firkus scored three goals as the Moose Jaw Warriors edged the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 5-4.

Denton Mateychuk and Lynden Lakovic also scored for the Warriors (10-6-0-0).

Matej Kubiesa, Harrison Lodewyk, Hayden Pakkala and Krzysztof Macias scored for the Raiders (8-6-0-1).

---

COUGARS 4 PATS 0

REGINA, Sask. — Joshua Ravensbergen made 23 saves for the shutout as the visiting Prince George Cougars blanked the Regina Pats 4-0.

Terik Parascak scored twice for the Western Conference-leading Cougars (10-4-0-0), while Ondrej Becher and Koehn Ziemmer netted singles.

Goaltender Ewan Huet stopped 21 of 25 shots for the Pats (8-6-1-0).

---

HITMEN 7 WINTERHAWKS 4

CALGARY, Alta. — Sean Tschigerl scored twice and the Calgary Hitmen exploded for four second-period goals en route to a 7-4 victory over the visiting Portland Winterhawks.

Maxim Muranov, Oliver Tulk, David Adaszynski, Tyson Galloway and Carter MacAdams also scored for the Hitmen (6-7-2-0).

Marcus Nguyen, Gabe Klassen, Josh Davies and Kyle Chyzowski scored for the Winterhawks (8-4-0-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2023.