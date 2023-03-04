REGINA — The hottest team in the league was no match for the hottest player on Friday night.

Connor Bedard scored four times on 10 shots and added an assist as the Regina Pats erased a 3-0 second-period deficit and beat the visiting Winnipeg ICE 5-3 in Western Hockey League action.

Tanner Howe also scored for the Pats, who started the night 36 points behind the ICE. The Pats (30-24-2-1) are sixth in the 12-team Eastern Conference.

Matthew Savoie, Carson Lambos and Easton Armstrong scored for the ICE, who lost only their ninth game of the season and now fashion a 48-9-1-0 record.

The ICE outshot the Pats 34-28. Each team went 0-for-2 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

BLADES 4 WARRIORS 1

SASKATOON, Sask. — Egor Sidorov scored twice as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 4-1.

Blake Gustafson and Tanner Molendyk also scored for the Blades (40-13-4-1).

Atley Calvert scored for the Warriors (35-22-0-3).

---

BLAZERS 8 ROCKETS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Connor Levis scored a goal and added two assists as the Kamloops Blazers burned the visiting Kelowna Rockets 8-1.

Ryan Hofer, Caedan Bankier, Logan Bairos, Jakub Demek, Matthew Seminoff, Ryan Michael and Logan Stankoven also scored for the Blazers (39-11-4-2).

Ethan Neutens scored for the Rockets (23-32-3-0).

---

REBELS 6 WHEAT KINGS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Ben King scored twice as the visiting Red Deer Rebels dumped the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-3.

Mats Lindgren, Jace Isley, Kai Uchacz and Jayden Grubbe also scored for the Rebels (39-17-1-3).

Rylen Roersma, Nolan Flamand and Nate Danielson scored for the Wheat Kings (23-27-8-0).

---

HURRICANES 3 RAIDERS 0

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Bryan Thomson stopped 31 shots and posted the road shutout as the Lethbridge Hurricanes blanked the Prince Albert Raiders 3-0.

Tyson Laventure, Brayden Edwards and Tyson Zimmer scored for the Hurricanes (32-21-3-3).

Netminder Max Hildebrand stopped 27 of 30 shots for the Raiders (25-30-3-0).

---

TIGERS 5 OIL KINGS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Brendan Lee scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2.

Tomas Mrsic, Tyler MacKenzie and Cayden Lindstrom also scored for the Tigers (26-24-8-1).

Rhys Pederson and Mason Finley scored for the Oil Kings (8-47-3-0).

---

COUGARS 5 CHIEFS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Hudson Thornton scored twice as the Prince George Cougars defeated the visiting Spokane Chiefs 5-2.

Cole Dubinsky, Ethan Samson and Viliam Kmec also scored for the surging Cougars (30-24-4-0).

Carter Streek and Cade Hayes scored for the Chiefs (13-38-3-4).

---

SILVERTIPS 10 WINTERHAWKS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Caden Zaplitny scored twice as the Everett Silvertips defeated the visiting Portland Winterhawks 10-3.

Raphael Pelletier also scored twice for the Silvertips, while Austin Roest, Matthew Paszkiewicz, Jesse Heslop, Ty Gibson, Vincent Lamanna and Jackson Berezowski netted singles for the Silvertips (30-24-2-1).

Gabe Klassen scored twice for the Winterhawks (36-17-2-3), while Ryan McCleary netted a single.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kyle Crnkovic had a goal and assist as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Tri-City Americans 4-1.

Gracyn Sawchyn, Lucas Ciona and Reid Schaefer also scored for the Western Conference-leading Thunderbirds (46-9-1-1).

Jordan Gavin scored for the Americans (27-24-5-2), who were outshot 26-11.

---

GIANTS 4 ROYALS 2

LANGLEY, B.C. — Samuel Honzek scored twice and Carson Haynes chipped in with two assists as the Vancouver Giants beat the visiting Victoria Royals 45-2.

Ty Halaburda and Kyren Gronick also scored for the Giants (23-28-5-2), who outshot the Royals 33-30.

Teague Patton and Carter Dereniwsky scored for the Royals (15-38-6-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.