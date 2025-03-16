CALGARY - Marshall Finnie scored twice and Rylen Roersma had a goal and two assists as the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings knocked off the Calgary Hitmen 8-4 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Blake Fiddler, Joe Iginla, Gracyn Sawchyn, Miroslav Holinka and Lucas Sawchyn also scored for the Oil Kings (36-26-2-2), who were outshot 46-29. Netminder Ethan Simcoe made 42 saves for the visitors.

Ethan Moore scored twice for the Hitmen (43-16-3-3), while Carter Yakemchuk and Brandon Gorzynski netted singles.

The Oil Kings led 2-1 after the first period and 7-2 heading ino the third.

The Hitmen went 3-for-10 on the power play, while the Oil Kings were 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

BLADES 4 PATS 0

SASKATOON, Sask. — Cooper Williams had a goal and assist and netminder Evan Gardner made 23 saves as the Saskatoon Blades blanked the visiting Regina Pats 4-0.

David Lewandowski, Jordan Martin and Kohen Lodge also scored for the Blades (36-22-3-4), who outshot the visitors 39-23. Hunter Laing chipped in with two assists.

Netminder Ewan Huet stopped 35 shots for the Pats (15-42-5-3).

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 GIANTS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Captain Kyle Chyzowski had a goal and two assists as the Portland Winterhawks beat the visiting Vancouver Giants 4-2.

Carter Sotheran, Alex Weiermair and Diego Buttazzoni also scored for the Winterhawks (36-26-3-1), who were outshot 28-27.

Ty Halaburda and Jaden Lipinski scored for the Giants (32-26-8-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hayden Pakkala had a goal and two assists as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Tri-City Americans 5-1.

Simon Lovsin, Kaleb Hartmann, Nathan Pilling and Sam Charko also scored for the Thunderbirds (27-33-4-1), who outshot the hosts 45-42.

Cruz Pavao scored for the Americans (31-27-6-1).

---

SILVERTIPS 2 CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Landon DuPont's goal at 6:14 of the third period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the visiting Everett Silvertips to a 2-1 win over the Spokane Chiefs.

Jesse Heslop also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (46-12-4-4), who outshot the hosts 32-21.

Andrew Cristall, with his 47th goal of the year, scored on the power play for the Chiefs (44-20-1-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.