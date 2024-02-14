RED DEER, Alta. — Kai Uchacz scored a goal and added two assists as the Red Deer Rebels knocked off the Calgary Hitmen 6-1 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday night at Peavey Mart Centrium.

Ollie Josephson, Talon Brigley, Jhett Larson, Zane Saab and Samuel Drancak also scored for the Rebels (28-17-2-6), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

Ben Kindel scored once for the Hitmen (22-226-1), who were outshot 34-32.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Tuesday:

---

TIGERS 5 PATS 4

REGINA, Sask. — Gavin McKenna's second goal of the game, scored on the power play at 11:34 of the third period, proved to be the winner as the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Regina Pats 5-4.

Dru Krebs, Shane Smith and Oasiz Wiesblatt also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (32-17-3-1), who were outshot 29-21.

Jaxsin Vaughan, Zach Moore, Braxton Whitehead and Zane Rowan scored for the Pats (20-27-4-2), who trailed 3-2 after the first period and were tied 3-3 heading into the third.

----

WINTERHAWKS 10 SILVERTIPS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jack O'Brien scored three goals and added two assists, Nate Danielson had a goal and four assists and the Portland Winterhawks pounded the visiting Everett Silvertips 10-2.

Gabe Klassen also scored twice for the Winterhawks (36-12-2-1), while James Stefan, Marcus Nguyen, Kyle Chyzowski and Luca Cagnoni netted singles. The Winterhawks led 3-1 after the first period and took a 7-2 lead into the third.

Austin Roest and Teague Patton scored for the Silvertips (35-18-1-2), who were outshot 36-22.

The teams were both tied for first place in the U.S. Division heading into the game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

----

CHIEFS 4 ROCKETS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Saige Weinstein scored two goals, including the winner, as the visiting Spokane Chiefs edged the Kelowna Rockets 4-2.

Conner Roulette and Rasmus Ekström also scored for the Chiefs (21-24-4-1).

Kayden Longley and Andrew Cristall scored for the Rockets (24-26-3-0).

---

AMERICANS 2 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jake Sloan's goal at 18:54 of the third period snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the Tri-City Americans to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds.

Deagan McMillan, who tied the game at 13:28 of the third period, also scored for the Americans (20-29-2-1), who outshot the Thunderbirds 39-21.

Eric Alarie scored for the Thunderbirds (18-30-2-0), who led 1-0 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

POKE CHECKS: Five WHL teams cracked the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 this week. The Saskatoon Blades remain at No. 1, with the Portland Winterhawks ranked No. 6. The Prince George Cougars are No. 7, followed by the Everett Silvertips at No. 8 and the Moose Jaw Warriors at No. 9 … There are three games in the WHL on Wednesday. The Swift Current Broncos host the Lethbridge Hurricanes, the Seattle Thunderbirds host the Wenatchee Wild, and the Vancouver Giants visit the Victoria Royals.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.