WHL roundup: Giants ground Rockets in final game before playoffs

LANGLEY, B.C. - Jaden Lipinski and Colton Roberts each had a goal and assist as the Vancouver Giants ended their regular season with a convincing 5-1 Western Hockey League victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets on Sunday at Langley Events Centre.

Tyus Sparks, Ty Halaburda and Adam Titlbach also scored for the Giants (34 — 26-8-0), who will open the WHL playoffs on Friday with a best-of-seven series against the Spokane Chiefs.

Jakub Stancl scored for the Rockets (18-44-4-2), who trailed 4-0 after the first period and were outshot 34-33.

The Rockets, who missed the playoffs, went 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Giants were 1-for-3.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

TIGERS 5 HITMEN 2

CALGARY, Alta. — Gavin McKenna had two goals and an assist as the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers knocked off the Calgary Hitmen 5-2.

Veeti Vaisanen, Tanner Molendyk and Ethan Neutens also scored for the Central Division champion Tigers (47-17-3-1), who were outshot 37-27.

Ben Kindel and David Adaszynski scored for the Hitmen (45-17-3-3), who finished two points back of the Tigers.

---

OIL KINGS 4 REBELS 1

EDMONTON, Alta. — The Edmonton Oil Kings exploded for four goals in the second period and then coasted to a 4-1 win over the visiting Red Deer Rebels.

Cage Smith, Blake Fiddler, Ethan MacKenzie and Miroslav Holinka scored for the Oil Kings (37-27-2-2), who outshot the visitors 38-26.

Kalan Lind scored for the Rebels (26-34-6-2).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Antonio Martorana had a goal and assist as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds edged the Tri-City Americans 3-2.

Hayden Pakkala and Colton Gerrior also scored for the Thunderbirds (30-33-4-1), who outshot the hosts 31-28.

Jackson Smith and Savin Virk scored for the Americans (32-29-6-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.