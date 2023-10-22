WHL roundup: Hitmen rally in third period to edge Hurricanes

CALGARY — Carter Yakemchuk's power-play goal at 19:35 of the third period lifted the Calgary Hitmen past the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday.

Oliver Tulk, Sean Tschigerl and Carson Wetsch also scored for the Hitmen (3-7-2-0), who trailed 3-1 to start the third period.

Logan McCutcheon, Tyson Zimmer and Dustin Renas scored for the Hurricanes (7-5-1-0), who outshot the Hitmen 37-35.

The Hurricanes were 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Hitmen went 2-for-5.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

BRONCOS 2 PATS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Tyson Laventure had a goal and assist as the Swift Current Broncos edged the visiting Regina Pats 2-1 in a defensive battle.

Clarke Caswell also scored for the Broncos (5-6-1-0).

Zackary Shantz scored for the Pats (7-5-1-0).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 6 OIL KINGS 2

EDMONTON, Alta. — Kazden Mathies scored twice as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-2.

Braeden Cootes, Sawyer Mynio, Luca Hauf and Antonio Martorana also scored for the T-Birds (6-1-0-0).

Roan Woodward and Rilen Kovacevic scored for the Oil Kings (3-8-0-1).

---

GIANTS 5 CHIEFS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — Cameron Schmidt scored a goal and added an assist as the Vancouver Giants edged the visiting Spokane Chiefs 5-3 at Langley Events Centre.

Colton Roberts, Ty Halaburda, Patrik Kral and Tyler Thorpe also scored for the Giants (3-5-1-0).

Conner Roulette had two goals and an assist for the Chiefs (4-4-2-0), while Layton Feist netted a single.

---

AMERICANS 5 SILVERTIPS 4

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Brandon Whynott scored twice and Lucas Matecha stopped 36 of 40 shots as the Tri-City Americans edged the visiting Everett Silvertips 5-4.

Drew Freer, Jake Gudelj and Parker Bell also scored for the Americans (6-3-0-1).

Dominik Rymon scored twice for the Silvertips (5-5-0-0), while Julius Miettinen and Carter Bear netted singles.

---

COUGARS 7 TIGERS 5

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Bauer Dumanski's goal at 18:43 of the third period snapped a 5-5 tie and lifted the Prince George Cougars to a 7-5 victory over the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers.

Ondrej Becher and Terik Parascak each scored twice for the Cougars (9-3-0-0), while Riley Heidt and Hudson Thornton scored singles.

Cayden Lindstrom scored twice for the Tigers (7-4-1-0), while Hunter St. Martin, Rhett Parsons and Shane Smith netted singles.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.