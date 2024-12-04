PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Hunter Mayo's power-play goal at 6:40 of the third period proved to be the winner as the visiting Red Deer Rebels clipped the Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

Derek Thurston and Samuel Drancak also scored for the Rebels (13-10-1-2), who were outshot 43-28.

Riley Boychuk and Tomas Mrsic scored for the Raiders (11-9-3-0), who were tied 0-0 after the first period and 1-1 heading into the third.

The Rebels went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Raiders were 0-for-4.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Tuesday:

----

HURRICANES 5 WARRIORS 3

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Logan Wormald scored twice and Brayden Edwards added two assists as the Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 5-3.

Hayden Pakkala, Noah Chadwick and Brayden Yager also scored for the Hurricanes (13-10-1-1), who outshot the Warriors 39-31.

Rilen Kovacevic, Pavel McKenzie and Lynden Lakovic scored for the Warriors (6-16-3-1), who led 1-0 after the first period but went into the third tied 2-2.

---

ROYALS 7 PATS 1

VICTORIA, B.C. — Brayden Boehm had two goals and two assists and Cole Reschny chipped in with three assists as the Victoria Royals routed the visiting Regina Pats 7-1.

Teydon Trembecky, Keaton Verhoeff, Caleb Matthews, Justin Kipkie and Hayden Moore also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Royals (15-8-3-2), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third. Nolan Stewart, Moore and Trembecky all chipped in with two assists.

Tye Spencer scored for the Pats (6-16-2-2) who were outshot 44-26.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.