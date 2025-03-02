SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - Hunter Mayo scored at 3:36 of overtime to give the Swift Current Broncos a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Prince Albert Raiders in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at the InnovationPlex.

Rylan Gould, Grayson Burzynski and Carlin Dezainde also scored for the Broncos (31-25-1-1), who trailed 3-1 with four minutes left in the third period. Clarke Caswell and Luke Mistelbacher each chipped in with two assists.

Rilen Kovacevik, Brayden Dube and Riley Boychuk scored for the Raiders (33-20-5-1), who outshot the hosts 36-28.

The Raiders went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Broncos were 0-for-1.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

THUNDERBIRDS 6 CHIEFS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nathan Pilling scored four goals and Antonio Martorana chipped in with four assists as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Spokane Chiefs 6-3.

Simon Lovsin and Braeden Cootes also scored for the Thunderbirds (24-30-3-1), who were outshot 44-27.

Brody Gillespie, Will McIsaac and Berkly Catton scored for the Chiefs (41-18-1-1). Chase Harrington and Andrew Cristall each chipped in with two assists.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 GIANTS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Tyler MacKenzie had a goal and assist, Shea Busch chipped in with three assists, and the Everett Silvertips defeated the visiting Vancouver Giants 4-2.

Eric Jamieson, Dominik Rymon and Zackary Shantz also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (42-11-4-3), who outshot the visitors 36-28. Tarin Smith chipped in with two assists.

Mazden Leslie had a goal and assist for the Giants (28-24-8-0), and Ty Halaburda netted a single.

---

HURRICANES 5 PATS 1

REGINA, Sask. — The visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes scored three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Regina Pats 5-1.

Chase Petersen, Leo Braillard, Tristen Doyle, Brayden Edwards and Noah Chadwick scored for the Hurricanes (38-19-2-2), who outshot the hosts 34-18. Logan McCutcheon, Shane Smith, Logan Wormald and Brayden Yager all chipped in with two assists.

Braxton Whitehead scored for the Pats (15-37-5-2), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

---

TIGERS 5 WHEAT KINGS 0

BRANDON, Man. — Ryder Ritchie had a goal and assist, netminder Harrison Meneghin made 26 saves, and the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers blanked the Brandon Wheat Kings 5-0.

Oasiz Wiesblatt, Mathew Ward, Liam Ruck and Marcus Pacheco also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (41-17-3-1), who outshot the Wheaties 32-26. Carter Cunningham and Markus Ruck each chipped in with two assists.

Netminders Carson Bjarnson and Ethan Eskit combined to stop 27 shots for the Wheat Kings (32-19-4-3).

---

WARRIORS 6 BLADES 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Krzysztof Macias scored three goals, Lynden Lakovic had two goals and an assist, and the Moose Jaw Warriors knocked off the visiting Saskatoon Blades 6-2.

Pavel McKenzie had a goal and two assists for the Warriors (12-41-5-2), who were outshot 38-22 but got a superb effort from netminder Matthew Hutchison, who made 36 saves. Aiden Ziprick chipped in with three assists, while Nolan Paquette and Ethan Semeniuk each had two helpers.

Jordan Martin and Hunter Laing scored for the Blades (30-20-3-4).

---

WILD 2 AMERICANS 1 (OT)

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Reid Andresen scored one minute into overtime to lift the Wenatchee Wild to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Tri-City Americans.

Evan Friesen scored in regulation time for the Wild (21-30-7-1), who were outshot 34-29.

Savin Virk scored for the Americans (30-23-5-1).

---

COUGARS 4 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Captain Riley Heidt had a goal and two assists, Viliam Kmec had three assists, and the visiting Prince George Cougars beat the Kamloops Blazers 4-2.

Terik Parascak, Borya Valis and Koehn Ziemmer also scored for the Cougars (35-19-4-2), who trailed 2-0 early in the second period.

Connor Radke and Beau Courtney scored for the Blazers (21-33-4-1), who outshot the visitors 33-30.

---

ROYALS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3

VICTORIA, B.C. — The Victoria Cougars built a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes and then hung on in the final period to beat the visiting Portland Winterhawks 4-3.

Brandon Lisowsky, Hayden Moore, Reggie Newman and Teydon Trembecky scored for the B.C. Division-leading Royals (36-15-3-6), who outshot the visitors 35-24.

Diego Buttazzoni had two goals and an assist for the Winterhawks (31-24-3-1), while Ryan Miller netted a single. Kyle Chyzowski chipped in with two assists.

---

REBELS 10 ROCKETS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Ty Coupland had four goals and an assist as the Red Deer Rebels blitzed the visiting Kelowna Rockets 10-2.

Luke Vlooswyk, Doogan Pederson, Kalan Lind, Samuel Drancak, Jhett Larson and Talon Brigley also scored for the Rebels (23-28-5-2), who outshot the visitors 56-26. Ollie Josephson and Beckett Hamilton each chipped in with three assists, while Derek Thurston, Jake Missura and Vlooswyk had two helpers apiece.

Andrew Petruk and Dawson Gerwing scored for the Rockets (17-36-4-2).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.