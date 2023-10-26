WHL Roundup: Hurricanes cruise past Thunderbirds

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Kooper Gizowski scored two goals, Harrison Meneghin earned a 22-save shutout and the Lethbridge Hurricanes took a dominant 5-0 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday.

Leo Braillard, Tyson Zimmer and Elias Knoester also chipped in a goal apiece for Lethbridge (8-5-1), which sits atop the Eastern Conference.

Scott Ratzlaff stopped 26-of-31 shots for Seattle (7-2-0), which had its six-game winning streak snapped and sits fourth in the West.

The Hurricanes jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the 12:47 mark of the first period, with Gizowski scoring the first and third, and never looked back.

---

SILVERTIPS 6 AMERICANS 2

EVERETT, Wa. — Austin Roest led the way with a hat trick, Julius Miettinen added a goal and two assists and the Everett Silvertips toppled the Tri-City Americans 6-2.

Jesse Heslop and Dominik Rymon also scored for Everett (6-5-0).

Jake Sloan and Brandon Whynott replied for Tri-City (6-4-0-1).

---

BRONCOS 3 RAIDERS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Mathew Ward scored the go-ahead goal at 3:40 of the third period to push the Swift Current Broncos past the Prince Albert Raiders 3-2.

Connor Gabriel and Clarke Caswell added the others for Swift Current (6-6-1).

Ryder Ritchie and Brayden Dube, who made it a 2-1 game 15:12 into the first period, scored for Prince Albert (7-5-0-1).

---

ROCKETS 6 ROYALS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Max Graham scored two goals, including one to start a run of three unanswered, and the Kelowna Rockets held off the Victoria Royals to earn a 6-3 win.

Hiroki Gojsic, Gabriel Szturc, Andrew Cristall and Tij Iginla each contributed a goal apiece for Kelowna (7-4-1). Cristall scored the second, and Iginla the last of the final three goals that pulled the Rockets out from a 3-3 tie.

Teydon Trembecky, Cole Reschny and Tanner Scott replied for Victoria (6-6-0).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2023.