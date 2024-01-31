WHL roundup: Hurricanes hang on to edge Oil Kings

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Hayden Pakkala's goal at 11:18 of the third period proved to be the winner as the Lethbridge Hurricanes built a 3-0 lead and then held on to edge the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2 in Western Hockey League action on Tuesday night at the Enmax Centre.

Kash Andresen, Logan Wormald and Pakkala (empty-netter) also scored for the Hurricanes (23-19-3-0), who took a 1-0 lead into the third period. Kooper Gizowski chipped in with two assists.

Marc Lajoie and Gavin Hodnett scored third-period goals for the Oil Kings (16-27-1-1), who outshot the Hurricanes 34-27.

The Hurricanes went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Oil Kings were 0-for-5.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Tuesday:

---

COUGARS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 2

SEATTLE, Wash. — Terik Parascak's power-play goal with two minutes left in the third period snapped a 2-2 deadlock and lifted the visiting Prince George Cougars to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Hudson Thornton, Chase Pauls, Reily Heidt and Zac Funk (empty-netter) also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (32-14-0-2), who trailed 2-1 with under 14 minutes left in the game. Parascak also chipped in with two assists.

Nico Myatovic and Antonio Martorana scored for the Thunderbirds (16-25-2-0), who were outshot 43-27.

---

SILVERTIPS 7 CHIEFS 4

SPOKANE, Wash. — Austin Roest scored three goals and Parker Berge added three assists as the visiting Everett Silvertips beat the Spokane Chiefs 7-4.

Teague Patton, Carter Bear, Dominik Rymon and Beau Courtney also scored for the Silvertips (31-15-1-2), who trailed 3-2 after the first period but were tied 4-4 heading into the third.

Conner Roulette, Layton Feist, Berkly Catton and Shea Van Olm scored for the Chiefs (17-23-4-0), who were outshot 48-38.

POKE CHECKS: The Saskatoon Blades are ranked No. 1 in this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10. The Portland Winterhawks are No. 6, followed by the Prince George Cougars at No. 7 and Everett Silvertips at No. 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.