CALGARY - Jackson Unger made 33 saves to earn a shutout as the Lethbridge Hurricanes opened their second-round series against the Calgary Hitmen with a 4-0 win Thursday in the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Noah Chadwick, Brayden Edwards and Logan Wormald had a goal and an assist apiece.

Kooper Gizowski also scored with the opening goal — and eventual game-winner — 4:25 into the first period.

Daniel Hauser stopped 20 shots for Calgary.

The Hitmen swept the Saskatoon Blades 4-0 in the opening round, while the Hurricanes beat the Brandon Wheat Kings in five games.

The two teams return to Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome for Game 2 on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.