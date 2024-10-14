WHL roundup: Jecho nets big goals as Oil Kings tip Giants 5-4

EDMONTON — Adam Jecho's second goal of the game, scored on the power play at 14:35 of the third period, snapped a 4-4 deadlock and lifted the Edmonton Oil Kings to a 5-4 win over the visiting Vancouver Giants in Western Hockey League action on Monday at Rogers Place.

Miroslav Holinka, Landon Hanson and Blake Fiddler also scored for the Oil Kings (3-3-0-1), who trailed 4-3 heading into the third period.

Cameron Schmidt scored his 10th and 11th goals of the young season for the Giants (5-4), while Adam Titlbach and Ty Halaburda netted singles.

The Oil Kings outshot the Giants 38-31 and went 1-for-7 on the power play. The Giants were 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Thanksgiving Monday:

---

HITMEN 5 COUGARS 0

CALGARY, Alta. — Eric Tu stopped 31 shots and earned the shutout as the Calgary Hitmen defeated the visiting Prince George Cougars 5-0.

Maxim Muranov, Oliver Tulk, Ben Kindel, Carson Wetsch and Carter Yakemchuk all scored for the Hitmen (3-4). Connor Hvidston chipped in with two assists.

Netminder Cooper Michaluk stopped 31 of 36 shots for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (5-3-2-1).

The teams were scoreless after the first period but the Hitmen took a 3-0 lead into the third.

---

ROCKETS 7 RAIDERS 5

KELOWNA, B.C. — Carter Kowalyk's goal at 14:10 of the third period snapped a 5-5 tie and lifted the Kelowna Rockets to a wild 7-5 win over the visiting Prince Albert Raiders.

The Rockets held leads of 3-0 and 4-1, but the Raiders rallied to go ahead 5-4 with just under seven minutes played in the third, before the Rockets bounced back with three straight goals to seal the deal.

Andrew Cristall, Ethan Neutens, Kanjyu Gojsic, Max Graham, Michael Cicek and Brett Calhoon also scored for the Rockets (3-5). Cade Price chipped in with four assists.

Niall Crocker, Krzysztof Macias, Tomas Mrsic, Harrison Lodewyk and Brayden Dube scored for the Raiders (1-5-2-0), who outshot the hosts 40-27.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2024.